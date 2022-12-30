Matt Hardy Uncertain Whether Jeff Hardy Will Return To AEW

Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW extremely soon after his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expired — however, his run with AEW has not gone how he nor fans would have wanted. Hardy signed with AEW in March, and by June, the former WWE World Champion was arrested on a DUI charge. Following the arrest, AEW boss Tony Khan made the decision to suspend Hardy indefinitely and "The Charismatic Enigma" has yet to return, with over six months passing since the incident occurred. While hosting his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast," Jeff's brother Matt discussed the possibility of Jeff not returning to AEW.

"Just very unfortunate, things that happened with Jeff," Matt said. "Hopefully it is something that is, he is going to make into a positive and he's going to turn everything around in his life and he can come back and be better and we'll see. I don't know. I don't know. Maybe he comes back, maybe he doesn't. But, you know, we were scheduled to do all kinds of things during that summer."

Prior to Jeff's suspension, the Hardys were scheduled to take on The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a three-way ladder match. Due to the suspension, the Hardys were removed, with The Young Bucks coming out on top. There have been rumors since the match occurred that the Hardys were originally going to be victorious, which Matt confirmed on his podcast. "Yeah, I think we were going to see the Hardys as the AEW World Tag Team Champions if Jeff didn't suffer that very unfortunate twist of fate."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.