This past Wednesday on “AEW: Dynamite,” The Young Bucks became the first tag team in history to win the AEW Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions.

The Hardys were originally scheduled to be in the AEW Tag Team Championship ladder match between the Young Bucks and Jurassic Express, but following Jeff Hardy’s arrest, they were removed from the match. On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt commented on the Bucks’ historic AEW World Tag Team Championship win.

“I was very envious and disappointed that I wasn’t out in front of that St. Louis crowd participating in this ladder match,” Matt stated. “I was very proud of the work the Young Bucks and Jurassic Express both did in that match and the shocking Christian heel turn after the match was a nice cherry on top.”

Jurassic Express held the AEW World Tag Team Championships for 161 days, originally defeating Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo, the Lucha Bros, for the titles. Following the match, as Matt mentioned, Christian, who had acted as a mentor to both Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, more so the latter, turned on the former tag team champions, as he hit Jungle boy with an Unprettier followed by a brutal-looking Conchairto.

This would not have been the first time that Matt and Jeff Hardy wrestled the Young Bucks, as they have in multiple different organizations, most recently at AEW’s Double or Nothing where the Hardys walked away with the win. Hardy also wrestled the Young Bucks while they were under a different persona, Generation Me, in TNA.

“I just signed a program, actually last weekend and it had the Generation Me pictures and pages in there,” Matt said. “It was Jeremy Buck and Max Buck … It was so weird seeing Jeremy and Max as the Young Bucks’ names.”

Jeff Hardy will not be on AEW TV for while due to suspension following his recent arrest. AEW’s statement stated that Jeff could “only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.”

