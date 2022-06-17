On Monday, June 13th, Jeff Hardy was arrested for driving under the influence for the third time in the last decade.

Following the arrest, Jeff, and his brother Matt, were pulled from “AEW: Dynamite” this past week. On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt gave an update on his and his brother’s status for TripleMania XXX: Tijuana this weekend.

“I’ll be going to TripleMania in Tijuana for Triple-A, pretty excited about that,” Hardy said. “We’re going to have a mystery partner. We’ll probably announce the mystery partner in all reality but I’ll be teaming with someone else … Jeff, right now, is focused on life which is much bigger than pro wrestling.”

Tony Khan and AEW issued a statement regarding Jeff Hardy where they announced Jeff’s immediate suspension without pay. The statement also confirmed that Jeff could only come back to AEW after he successfully completed the treatment he needed and maintains his sobriety for an undisclosed amount of time. Reby Hardy, Matt’s wife, took to social media to clarify that they were not enablers in Jeff’s situation by explaining how she specifically asked the promoters of the convention they were at not to serve alcohol to her brother-in-law.

This past Wednesday on “Dynamite,” the Hardys were originally scheduled to take on the Young Bucks and then Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express for the titles in a ladder match. The match ended up just being between Jurassic Express and the Young Bucks, a match that saw the Bucks become the first team in AEW history to win the AEW Tag Team Championships twice.

Following the match, former World Heavyweight Champion and mentor for Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, turned on Jungle Boy, hitting him with an Unprettier, followed by a Conchairto.

While in WWE, Matt and Jeff teamed together, winning multiple Tag Team Championships. Jeff would also go on to win three World Championships in WWE, while Matt was only able to win the United States Championship and the now-defunct ECW Championship. Both men were able to win the World Title in IMPACT Wrestling, with Jeff accomplishing the feat three times and Matt twice.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts