Original Plans For Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo In AAA

At the AAA Night of Champions event, it was announced that Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo had been stripped of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship, but according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that was not the original plan. While the company had indeed planned to get its belts off AEW talent, the couple were originally supposed to lose them at a TV taping earlier in December. However, a visa issue stopped them from going to the show, and then AEW's own plans led to the angle being delayed further.

The tag team match that took place on "AEW Dynamite" this week with Melo and Anna Jay A.S. facing Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale was something that Tony Khan had planned to happen earlier. However, a health issue affecting Nightingale led to it being pushed back to Wednesday, making Melo and Guevara unable to be part of the AAA event. On the show, Konnan claimed that numerous cancellations as well as intense demands made by the couple, such as wanting their own referee and a personal stylist, were the reason for the titles being vacated.

Khan felt that the "Dynamite" tag team match needed to happen this week, and because AAA planned to take the titles off Melo and Guevara anyway, the decision was made to vacate them. They were not the only AEW talents to lose their titles on the night either, with FTR dropping the AAA Tag Team Championship to new WWE Superstar Dragon Lee and his partner Dralistico.