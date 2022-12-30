Solo Sikoa Has Bold Prediction For 12/30 WWE SmackDown

Tonight's December 30 edition of "WWE SmackDown" will be WWE's final televised event of 2022. "SmackDown" will see the in-ring return of John Cena, marking the 16-time World Champion's first televised match since SummerSlam 2021, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Tonight, he will once again be opposite Reigns, teaming up with former rival Kevin Owens to take on Reigns and Sami Zayn. Also, Raquel Rodriguez will challenge Ronda Rousey for the "SmackDown" Women' Championship.

The third and final match announced for tonight's broadcast is Solo Sikoa versus Sheamus, a rivalry that has been brewing for a couple months. Ahead of their match tonight, Sikoa tweeted a photo of Sheamus being beaten down by The Bloodline and stated: "Tonight won't be no different. #WweSmackdown". That photo is taken from the October 21 edition of "SmackDown," as The Bloodline targeted Sheamus' arm. Sheamus was written off TV following the attack, due to him getting married in real life.

The beating in question came directly following Sikoa and Sheamus' only prior singles match against each other, which Sikoa ended up victorious in after nailing Sheamus with the Spinning Solo — a version of the Rock Bottom. Sikoa has not been pinned since making his way to the main roster, and remains undefeated in singles action, even going to a no contest with Drew McIntyre. The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline have been at odds for a while now, as different combinations of the Brutes have challenged The Usos for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.