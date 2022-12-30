Past And Present Impact Stars Comment On Passing Of Don West

The wrestling world lost a beloved figure today, after Mike Tenay revealed his longtime TNA/IMPACT Wrestling broadcast partner Don West had passed away at 59-years-old, after a long battle with brain lymphoma. Known for the enthusiasm he brought to the broadcast table, West is fondly remembered by fans and wrestlers alike. Following the announcement of his passing, several current and former IMPACT wrestlers took to social media to say goodbye to West.

"Don West was a force of nature," Nick Aldis tweeted. "He threw his whole being into everything he did. We've been able to talk on the phone with D-Dub a few times in recent months, and even as he was battling devastating illness, that personality shone through. God speed DW. RIP."

"Rest In Peace Don West," Christopher Daniels tweeted. "You were an incredible person to work with, and I thank you for the excitement you brought to calling our matches. You will be missed."

"The voice of TNA/Impact Wrestling passed away today," Josh Alexander tweeted. "So many iconic moments & calls forever burned into my memory in his voice. I never met the man, but he's loved by everyone I've met that knew him. He made a mark & will never be forgotten. RIP Don West."

"RIP Don West," Frankie Kazarian tweeted. "Truly devastating news. A great friend and someone who had one of the most infectious personalities I've ever known. A true joy to be around all of the time. I cherish the laughs, conversations and fun times we had together. Godspeed my friend."

"One of the greatest of all time, and one of the reasons I loved TNA growing up," Sami Callihan said. "RIP DON WEST."

Former TNA owner Dixie Carter also had this to say: "Broken-hearted to hear about the passing of Don West.... Heaven gained the greatest salesman. Prayers to his family. #RIP #oneofakind."

IMPACT Wrestling's Twitter account also paid tribute: "IMPACT Wrestling is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Don West​, one of the defining voices of our 20 year history. Don's enthusiasm and passion elevated every second he called and uplifted the spirits of everybody he crossed paths with. He will be dearly missed. #RIPDonWest."