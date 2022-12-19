Mike Tenay Touched By Reunion With Former TNA Announcing Partner

It's been a tough last couple of years for former TNA announcer Don West. Best known for the enthusiasm he brought to broadcasts while working for the promotion from 2002 to 2012, West was diagnosed with brain lymphoma in 2021, and despite going into remission later that year saw his cancer return in early 2022. He's continued to battle the disease ever since.

Fortunately, West has been getting support from many different fronts, including his former TNA commentary partner, Mike Tenay. Responding to a message from the duo's mutual friend, Craig Jensen, Tenay revealed on Twitter that he had recently been in touch with West again as his friend continues his battle.

"I won't get a better Christmas gift than our time with Don West," Tenay tweeted. "Thanks Craig Jenkins and Terri West."

Jensen's tweet reveals that a FaceTime call between Tenay, West, and himself had been set up on Friday, December 16, organized by West's wife, Terri. A photo of West was included in Jensen's tweet, showing the 59-year-old West to be in good spirits despite his ongoing struggles.

West would return to TNA in 2017, after the promotion had been rebranded Impact Wrestling, initially to work in Impact's merchandise department, which he had continued to do up till his diagnosis. West had previously overseen the merchandise department towards the end of his first run with the company. He would also make a brief return to commentary that same year, serving as a guest commentator for Impact's Slammiversary XV event.