AEW Star Says Vince McMahon's Departure Is Good For The Wrestling Business

As 2022 comes to a close, no story in the past year of wrestling was bigger than Vince McMahon stepping down as WWE CEO, as many within the company thought the 77-year-old would die on the job. Despite those sentiments, McMahon stepped away due to several disturbing allegations released by the Wall Street Journal, associating McMahon with potential sexual misconduct allegations that McMahon reportedly paid to cover up.

Out with the old and in with the new came in fast fashion, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque becoming WWE;s Chief Content Officer and his wife Stephanie McMahon sharing co-CEO duties with Nick Khan, ushering in what seems thus far to be a period of creative and financial success. While few of his former employees have come forward to dance on McMahon's grave, many have supported the move, including former WWE superstar Matt Hardy, who detailed why "without a doubt" McMahon stepping down was good for WWE during the latest episode of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,"

"We needed someone that was more with today's times and today's pro wrestling, and with the more current fans," Hardy said. "[AEW CEO] Tony Khan is much more with today's wrestling audience and sees things more modernly, Triple H does as well. You need young blood, that's the cycle of life, too. People have good runs but nothing lasts forever, and even Vince as a promoter, he couldn't last forever. Things need to change, need to be done differently."