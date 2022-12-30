WWE Confirms Bray Wyatt Match For Royal Rumble

After LA Knight laid out the challenge on the December 30 edition of "WWE SmackDown," Bray Wyatt has officially accepted his challenge for a match at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The match comes after over a month of feuding between the two following Wyatt's return at the Extreme Rules PLE.

The feud was originally teased with Wyatt's logo appearing behind Knight backstage, before escalating to wars of words and eventually to Knight being assaulted and buried under piles of debris backstage. The rivalry so far has seen Wyatt struggling with his inner demons against Knight's verbal onslaughts. Wyatt's darker side emerged some on the December 23 "SmackDown" when he attacked a cameraman after "losing his train of thought" and abruptly stopping in the middle of a promo.

It remains to be seen how the mysterious Uncle Howdy figures into the match, but after he made his first in-person appearance a few weeks ago and then attacked Wyatt on this week's episode of "SmackDown" it seems anything is possible. Further intrigue revolves around the rumored "Wyatt 6" faction.

The match with Knight will mark Wyatt's first match back since his last outing as The Fiend against Randy Orton all the way back at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. However, it won't be Wyatt's first match back in general — he recently wrestled a house show match against Jinder Mahal at Madison Square Garden. Although Wyatt suffered a minor injury during the match, it's expected he'll be more than okay come the Royal Rumble.