Jade Cargill Reveals Discouraging Message She Received From A Former Coach

Jade Cargill is not one to be underestimated –- after all, the AEW TBS Champion has been undefeated since she first stepped into the ring in November 2020 alongside Shaquille O'Neal. However, that wasn't always the case. In a profile on "Brut America," Cargill recalled the struggle that she faced in her pre-wrestling days when she was a student basketball player in Florida.

"I had one of my coaches that told me that I was going to amount to nothing but a housewife," Cargill recalled. "I'd seen what she did, and I told myself I was going to be 10 times better than whatever she thought I was going to be."

Cargill may have gone somewhat beyond the "10 times better" level. She went on to earn an undergraduate degree in social science, a graduate degree in child psychology from Jacksonville University, and in addition to her wrestling career, she runs a workout-based subscription company. She also spoke frankly of the demands that framed her AEW success.

"All this hurts," she said about the physical aspects of her wrestling. "People don't understand the commitment that you have to take and just how you have to push through these injuries."

Cargill recently proved herself yet again on the December 30 edition of "AEW Rampage," when she defended her TBS Championship against former stablemate Kiera Hogan. Cargill evicted Hogan from her faction, the Baddies, last month, and while she reaffirmed her actions against her revenge-seeking former ally, she seems to be on the cusp of suffering another defection in the form of Red Velvet. But Velvet's betrayal didn't lead to Cargill's first loss, and neither her title reign nor her undefeated streak appear to be ending any time soon.

"Life has been about nothing but proving people wrong," Cargill said.