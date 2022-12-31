Cameraman Opens Up About Attack By Bray Wyatt On WWE SmackDown

On the December 23 "SmackDown," Bray Wyatt trailed off in the middle of a promo before attacking the cameraman in the ring with him. The cameraman, a pro wrestler named JT Energy, recently did an interview with WrestleBinge's Bill Apter.

"I was hired for that night's 'SmackDown' to come in and do a job that I wasn't sure what was gonna happen that night," Energy said. "Lo and behold I was in the ring with Bray Wyatt while he was what I thought was cutting just a very standard promo."

Energy, who was trained by Seth Rollins, kept to the storyline as he went on to discuss Wyatt's surprise attack in detail. He described the overwhelming power of Wyatt's mandible claw.

"The power that man holds within his body, I was helpless," Energy said. "Before I knew it I was thrown to the mat. ... Just as I thought I was about to pass out, I was thankfully pulled out of the ring."

His appearance as an extra on the December 23 "SmackDown" isn't Energy's first major wrestling appearance this year. He wrestled in a tag team match against current AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed on the August 15 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation."

After being attacked by Wyatt, Energy was eventually pulled away by WWE official Adam Pearce and a gaggle of referees and producers. Before the attack, Wyatt "lost his train of thought" during his promo while addressing ongoing rival LA Knight and the mysterious Uncle Howdy.

Wyatt made his in-ring return on December 26 at Madison Square Garden, during which he suffered a minor injury. It was Wyatt's first match since 2021's WrestleMania 37.

