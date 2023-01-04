Jade Cargill Shares Most Common Misconception About Wrestling

"It's all fake, right?" That's the inevitable question pro wrestlers and wrestling fans alike are asked by the uninitiated. A common misconception is that pro wrestlers don't actually get hurt. During a recently released interview with Brut America, undefeated AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill addressed the subject.

"All this hurts," Cargill said. "You're putting your body on the line, and people don't understand the commitment that you have to take and just how you have to push through these injuries."

Cargill isn't the first wrestler to speak candidly about the pain that comes with the profession. Many wrestlers have suffered significant injuries in the ring and a number of former wrestlers deal with chronic pain long after their in-ring careers have ended.

The interview with Cargill was conducted backstage at AEW Full Gear in November prior to Cargill's match against Nyla Rose that night. Since Full Gear, Cargill has had an on-screen feud with rapper Bow Wow. The disagreement with Bow Wow started on social media when he took a shot at Cargill after an AEW show in Boston. The feud made its way to AEW TV on the November 30 "Dynamite" when Bow Wow appeared via video message. Speculation has begun that Bow Wow could accompany a challenger to the ring for one of Cargill's upcoming title defenses.

