Exodus Prime Discusses 'Surreal' AEW Opportunities

Before his AEW debut, Exodus Prime was mainly known on the indie scene throughout Texas. The 32-year-old Dallas native made his pro wrestling debut in 2019 and has competed for the likes of New Texas Pro, Metroplex, and Red River Wrestling. That all changed recently when Prime was brought in as an extra for two AEW tapings in his home state.

On the December 16 episode of "AEW Rampage," Prime had his first dose of national exposure when he competed against Wardlow in a two-minute encounter. Then, on the "Holiday Bash" edition of "AEW Dynamite" on December 21, Prime made his live television debut in a 64-second match against FTW Champion HOOK. While he came up short in both matches, the opportunity to compete on those shows was a pleasant surprise.

"It means a lot, man, because you don't know if you're actually going to do anything when you get there," Prime said during a recent interview with "Toned In Entertainment." He explained, "I really didn't think I was going to do anything, and just to get the call that you are going to do something 20 to 30 minutes before you actually have to do it, it is one of those things where, you know, you gotta stay ready so you don't have to get ready. I was ready, but I wasn't expecting it, so it was like a big surprise. Then when I learned it was going to be on national TV, I was like, 'Oh, my goodness, I made it, Mama.'"