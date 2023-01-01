Montez Ford Announces Release Date For New Album

Montez Ford recently returned from a tenure on the injured list, and it appears the former "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champion kept himself busy during his recovery.

Ford took to Instagram to share that he will release his second album in March 2023. The album -based on the artwork shared- appears to be called SYAD, a follow-up to the mixtape that Ford released earlier this year under the moniker "King Tez" called LMTYO.

Ford suffered a foot injury in September, putting a halt to the momentum that he and partner Angelo Dawkins had in their feud with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, but returned at the end of November and has been active ever since, mainly wrestling Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis on both the Live Event circuit as well as "WWE Raw." Ford has not only been focusing on his music career. He's also entering the world of reality television, as he and his wife "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair are set to follow in the footsteps of John Cena, The Bellas, and Miz & Maryse, by starring in a reality show about their lives for Hulu.

Produced by WWE Studios, there is no word on when the yet-to-be-named show will debut, but the couple told "Today" that they are excited for people to "see who we are outside the ring, pulling the curtain back a little bit." Belair has been married to Ford since June 2018 and is stepmother to his children Liam and Morgan.