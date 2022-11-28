Montez Ford Returns To In-Ring Action After More Than Two Months

Montez Ford wrestled for the first time in over two months on the 11/28 "WWE Raw" as The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy in a back-and-forth match.

The match was set up after a backstage interview segment where Ford admitted "a lot has changed" in WWE's tag team division during The Profits' two-month absence, which led to Gable "shooshing" the returning superstar. Gable bragged that he's been "the best part of Raw" since The Street Profits left and that he plans on putting Ford back on the shelf for good. Angelo Dawkins then mocked Gable for looking like "the Elf on a Shelf" before the two teams agreed to an impromptu match.

Ford hit his picturesque frog splash to secure the victory for his team after Dawkins flattened Gable with a huge spinebuster.

Ford had been sidelined with a foot injury since The Profits' match against Alpha Academy at a WWE live event on September 24. It's likely Ford suffered the injury during that house show in Vancouver, Canada. Earlier this month, Ford hinted at his imminent return in an appearance on NBC's "Today" show, where he and his wife – "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair – announced a new Hulu reality series featuring the wrestling couple that is set to air within the next few weeks. During the interview, Ford also declared that The Profits were focused on dethroning The Usos as WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Despite being sidelined with injury, Ford did appear on the 10/3 episode of "WWE Raw" where The Bloodline confronted Street Profits in a backstage segment. During the segment, The Usos warned Ford not to disrespect the Bloodline, or he'll "get another boot." The cameras then zoomed in on Ford wearing a walking boot on his right foot. With Ford injured, Dawkins went on to wrestle Solo Sikoa in a singles bout, losing to The Enforcer of The Bloodline.