Exodus Prime Talks About His 'Animated' Selling Style

The art of selling in professional wrestling is something that is just as important as the offensive moves that wrestlers do, and many of the best, such as Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair, added elements of goofiness to their style at times. Exodus Prime is a wrestler who does that, and he admitted to "Toned In Entertainment" that he's always been animated and goofy, which he credits a lot of due to being a parent.

"It kind of makes it easier when you're silly with your kids and you're not afraid to look silly or you're not afraid to look like you're in pain or whatever the case may be," he said. "I love wrestling too, so everything that I do in that ring I want to mean something and I want people to notice what I'm doing. So even if it's a little bit overexaggerated, as long as it's getting eyes on me and people are paying attention, that's what it's about."

Fans got to see exactly how great his selling skills are when Prime competed against Wardlow on the December 16 episode of "AEW Rampage," which saw him sell the Powerbomb finisher in dramatic fashion. Exodus rolled back and held himself up on his head before crumpling down, but he admitted that was a mistake, despite how much of a hit it proved to be.

"I meant to roll back, but that's why when I got to the back people was like, 'Oh man, that was really good,' I was like, 'Alright,' I just did what I thought I was supposed to do," he said. "I really didn't think I was doing anything, you know, out of the ordinary, honestly."

