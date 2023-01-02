WWE Raw Preview (1/2): First Raw Of 2023, Bianca Belair Vs. Alexa Bliss For The Raw Women's Championship, More

The first "WWE Raw" of 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee, will see two huge championship matches occur, including Bianca Belair colliding with Alexa Bliss for the first time in a bout for the "Raw" Women's Championship. Bliss earned the opportunity to challenge for the gold after initially overcoming Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in a triple threat match before defeating Bayley on the December 12 episode of "Raw." Leading up to the title match, Bliss has been portraying some unusual behavior, which led her to smash a vase over "The EST's" head after Bray Wyatt's logo appeared on a screen behind her. Notably, this evening's title battle will be Bliss' first televised crack at the "Raw" Women's Championship since losing to Charlotte Flair at the Extreme Rules premium live event in 2021. Furthermore, tonight's high-stakes championship clash will be Belair's first TV title defense since defeating Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match at Crown Jewel in November 2022.

Austin Theory will also put the WWE United States Championship on the line tonight against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Theory first captured the US title by conquering Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat at Survivor Series: WarGames last year. "The Visionary" will now have the opportunity to become a three-time WWE United States Champion after earning the right to challenge the former Money in the Bank briefcase holder on the December 12 episode of "Raw" by defeating Lashley.

As of this writing, no other matches or segments have been revealed for the first "Raw" of the new year. However, WWE's event page does show that Lashley, Lynch, and Bayley will also be in the house tonight at the Bridgestone Arena as the road to the 2023 Royal Rumble continues.