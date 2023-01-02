Sami Zayn Reveals His Pick For WWE's 2022 Match Of The Year

2022 was a year jam-packed with fantastic wrestling from all around the world, and WWE's roster certainly played a part in that. Whether it was hard-hitting bouts between Sheamus and GUNTHER or the epic story that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins told throughout their trilogy, there were plenty of memorable encounters that fans won't forget from the year just gone.

However, one match that truly stood out in the eyes of many fans was the WrestleMania 38 encounter between Sami Zayn and "Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville. That is something that the Honorary Uce himself agrees with as he shared the match highlights on Twitter to wrap up 2022. "MOTY," he described on Twitter before wishing people a, "Happy new year."

The Anything Goes match between them was a great bout that featured something for everyone, with both men taking some big bumps as many of the "Jackass" cast members ended up getting involved to add comedy. It was one that the two men built toward from the Royal Rumble, that year, putting plenty of time to enhance the story and get fans invested, which certainly paid off. It is one that Zayn doesn't just rank highly for the year of 2022 either, as he has previously gone on record to claim it's one of his favorites from his entire career.

The Wrestling Inc. writing team also found this to be one of the standout matches of 2022, as it came runner-up in the Best Of 2022 awards. The winner in the 'Best Match' category was split as a three-way tie between Sheamus and GUNTHER's Clash At The Castle match, the Anarchy In The Arena bout, and FTR facing The Briscoes at ROH's Supercard Of Honor.