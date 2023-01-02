Will Ospreay Comments On His NJPW Future

There were many standout performers in the realm of professional wrestling in 2022, but few put on consistent matches like Will Ospreay. Whether it was in his home promotion of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, sporadic matches in AEW, or indie appearances, Ospreay gave all he could offer audiences when stepping through the ropes. With his contract in NJPW expiring in one year, the English wrestler opened up about the option he's leaning toward when the decision time comes.

"My heart says I'll still be with New Japan," Ospreay told Fightful. "I won't lie – I have mad anxiety when it comes to America just because I come from such a small area and America is so big. I've only really dipped my toes into American wrestling. I did my stint with Ring of Honor, but I think I wrestled there maybe 10 times."

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view that took place in June 2022 opened the floodgates for NJPW stars to start appearing on AEW shows, exposing more American viewers to their talent. But Ospreay admits that it also gave him exposure to a side of pro wrestling he wasn't as familiar with before arriving in the U.S. "The time that I did have with AEW did open my eyes, and what I think that I know about myself and how good I am as a professional wrestler. Being over there did make me take a step back and say, 'maybe there is more to learn.' My heart does belong to New Japan."