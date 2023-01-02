Will Ospreay Comments On His NJPW Future
There were many standout performers in the realm of professional wrestling in 2022, but few put on consistent matches like Will Ospreay. Whether it was in his home promotion of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, sporadic matches in AEW, or indie appearances, Ospreay gave all he could offer audiences when stepping through the ropes. With his contract in NJPW expiring in one year, the English wrestler opened up about the option he's leaning toward when the decision time comes.
"My heart says I'll still be with New Japan," Ospreay told Fightful. "I won't lie – I have mad anxiety when it comes to America just because I come from such a small area and America is so big. I've only really dipped my toes into American wrestling. I did my stint with Ring of Honor, but I think I wrestled there maybe 10 times."
The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view that took place in June 2022 opened the floodgates for NJPW stars to start appearing on AEW shows, exposing more American viewers to their talent. But Ospreay admits that it also gave him exposure to a side of pro wrestling he wasn't as familiar with before arriving in the U.S. "The time that I did have with AEW did open my eyes, and what I think that I know about myself and how good I am as a professional wrestler. Being over there did make me take a step back and say, 'maybe there is more to learn.' My heart does belong to New Japan."
Why NJPW Remains Will Ospreay's Choice
For some pro wrestlers, what they produce inside the ring is equally or less important than the persona they are trying to portray. It's also easy to find new means of success through side gigs if someone becomes a recognizable celebrity figure, but Ospreay doesn't see the hype behind all that. "A lot of guys put their work ethic in social media, bodies, and other ventures outside of wrestling, but my whole thing is, I wanted to be one of the best wrestlers going, and that's down to everything New Japan has done."
Ospreay emphasized that, for him, money isn't something he is concerned about, and it's more important that he's able to maintain a flexible travel schedule that allows him to return home to Essex on occasion. "With other options, I don't know what's going to happen, but my heart says New Japan ... Money talks these days. I'm on phenomenal money; it's money that I could literally only dream of. It's one of those things where I want to make sure my mom and dad never have to work again. I want to make sure this house is paid off one day. I still got 24 damn years left on the mortgage. A long way of bumping and feeding to go."
Ospreay will look to finally settle his longtime feud with AEW's Kenny Omega when the two go one-on-one at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023.