Backstage Details On Will Ospreay's NJPW Contract And Interest In AEW

Will Ospreay has been a mainstay in New Japan Pro-Wrestling since signing a five year contract with the company in 2019, and shows no intent of leaving the company anytime soon.

Fightful Select confirmed that Ospreay's "deal is up in a little over a year, in early 2024" with the man himself in an upcoming interview. He told them that "he's paid very well by New Japan Pro Wrestling, and his heart is still with the company as of now" and said that "working with NJPW has been the right decision for him."

Ospreay mentioned that he has found living in his native United Kingdom to be much more comfortable than the United States, but told Fightful that he felt welcome and "at home" during his previous appearances in AEW.

Ospreay first showed up in AEW on the June 8 episode of "Dynamite," attacking FTR and Trent Beretta with the help of United Empire teammates Aaron Henare and Aussie Open to help set up a match between him and Orange Cassidy at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The following month, Ospreay teamed with Aussie Open in the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions, but eventually lost in the semifinals to the eventual winners The Elite.

Ospreay first signed with NJPW in 2016 after facing KUSHIDA for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship at Invasion Attack and re-signed with the company in 2019. He is a former three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champ, a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, a former NEVER Openweight Champion, and currently holds the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

The full interview between Ospreay and Fightful will be released on December 30 at 12 PM EST and can be found here.