Kevin Nash Gives Former AEW Champion 'Boo Boo Face Of The Year' Award

The year has come to an end, and with it comes year-end awards. On the most recent episode of the "Kliq This" podcast, Kevin Nash went through his year-end awards. Nash's awards ranged from "Harley Race Wrestler of the Year" to "Florida Man/Jersey Guy of The Year." Somewhere in the middle, Nash found his way to naming his "Boo Boo Face of The Year."

"I hate to beat a dead horse," Nash said, "I'm gonna go with our friend Phil. I'm not even gonna call him CM Punk anymore, cause he doesn't work anymore."

Whilst naming Punk as his "Boo Boo Face of The Year," Nash's co-host Sean Oliver jokingly added that it was a shame to beat a dead horse when "it's so tired, and old, and injured," a jab at Punk's comments at the post-All Out press scrum.

Nash has made his feelings clear on Punk's now infamous comments from the scrum, but Nash has also made clear the value he sees in Punk. Oliver added at the end of the segment on Punk that he was "a rating's point." Nash noted he thought Punk's ratings drawing was more valuable than his in-ring abilities. He's even gone so far as to say he sees quite a bit of himself in Punk.

Punk's All Out comments and the ensuing backstage brawl and drama have already drawn him much ire over the last few months of 2022, and it's doubtful that Nash will be the last person to give Punk this kind of dubious recognition.

