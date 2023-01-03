WWE NXT Preview (1/3): Carmelo Hayes Vs. Apollo Crews, The Grayson Waller Effect With NXT Champion Bron Breakker, More

The first episode of "WWE NXT" in 2023 will see the return of "The Grayson Waller Effect." Grayson Waller will welcome "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker to his in-ring talk show tonight ahead of their title battle next week at the "NXT: New Year's Evil" special. Waller earned the right to challenge for the "NXT" Championship by overcoming Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy, and Axiom in the first-ever men's Iron Survivor Challenge match at the "NXT" Deadline premium live event on December 10, 2022. Breakker has already expressed that he's ready for Waller's mind games, but the challenger will no doubt want to be one step ahead before his first televised crack at the "NXT" Championship in seven days.

Regarding tonight's in-ring action, former "NXT" North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will face Apollo Crews. On the December 20 episode of "NXT," both men made it clear that they were both vying for a future shot at the "NXT" Championship. However, Hayes claimed he was already next in line and would have no problem defeating the former WWE Intercontinental Champion; Crews accepted the challenge to prove that he was better than Hayes.

Additionally, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will collide in an Extreme Resolution match. The bout takes place after Dawn threw Fyre off a ladder during the Last Woman Standing match for the "NXT" Women's Championship match on the November 15 episode of "NXT," which ultimately helped then-champion Mandy Rose retain the gold. After Dawn attacked Fyre again before the holiday period, the Scottish-born wrestler issued a challenge for the no-rules match. Elsewhere, Trick Williams goes one-on-one with Axiom, and Charlie Dempsey will battle Hank Walker, who will have Drew Gulak by his side.