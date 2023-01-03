MVP Spotted With Former Stablemates Backstage On WWE Raw

If you were paying close enough attention to "WWE Raw," you probably caught a glimpse of a former WWE stable possibly plotting a reunion. While Damage CTRL was shown walking backstage before making their way to the ring, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin could be seen in the background discussing some kind of matter with WWE Official Adam Pearce. Naturally, there is now speculation that they are formulating a plan to reunite The Hurt Business.

Bobby Lashley has been M.I.A. since the December 12 episode of "Raw" after losing a number one contender's match for the U.S. title to Seth Rollins. Lashley went berserk after the loss, which led to Pearce "firing" The All Mighty. Pearce later retracted the firing, but Lashley has yet returned to action. On December 19, while Pearce was addressing the situation in a backstage interview, MVP confronted him. Now, MVP being spotted with Pearce and two former members of The Hurt Business seems to indicate a reunion is happening sooner rather than later.

Lashley, Benjamin, and Alexander all joined forces in 2020 under the direction of MVP. Working as a united front proved to be successful as Lashley won the United States and WWE Championship, while Benjamin and Alexander captured the "Raw" Tag Team Championship together. They had a shocking split in 2021 before WrestleMania 37 and have struggled to fully unite ever since. Lashley previously went on the record to state that they were "fighting" to reform The Hurt Business after Triple H became WWE's Chief Content Officer.