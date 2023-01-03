Jimmy Korderas Reflects On Moment He Couldn't Believe From WWE Raw

The first "WWE Raw" of 2023 is in the history books with Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Title defense against Alexa Bliss getting the distinction as the first match of the year. Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas was indeed looking forward to the match, as he admitted during his latest "Reffin Rant." but as more cryptic elements were introduced and Bliss began her further descent back toward her darker persona, Korderas was left with something he couldn't quite wrap his head around.

First, he noticed that the crowd was pretty quiet for the bout and not as hot as they should be for a title match of this caliber. "I think it was because they did not believe there was a chance that the title would change hands on this night, or they were waiting for that reaction, that little thing," he said. That "little thing" ended up coming with the appearance of several Uncle Howdy mask-wearing individuals showing up in Bliss' sightline ringside as the tease of her Bray Wyatt reunion continued. Bliss eventually lost via disqualification after attacking the referee following the familiar flash of the moth logo associated with Wyatt since his return, this time on the Titantron during the match.

But, according to Korderas, things took way too long to develop after Bliss' assault on the referee. More officials would eventually hit the ring, as Bliss turned her attention back to Belair, slamming her into the ring post and delivering a DDT to the champion onto the steel steps. "No referee comes out to calm the situation. We don't get a result. Afterward, the announcers announce it as a disqualification but it was never official by any official, like don't they watch in the back?" he questioned.

In today's 1st #ReffinRant of 2023, a pretty good start to the year Monday night but once again it's the little things that need to be tightened up IMO. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/V1i6wxVILz — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) January 3, 2023

