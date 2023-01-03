Confirmation On Colt Cabana's Status With The Dark Order

"Your group is down to three," Brandon Cutler told the remaining Dark Order members, Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver on the latest "Being The Elite" episode. "Didn't you start with like eight members?"

According to Dark Order, former member Alan Angels is "in a cult now." Evil Uno also said that Stu Grayson's departure from the group "personally it hurt me a lot." Grayson left the company in 2022 but made a surprise return in November. Dark Order explained that Anna Jay "left with no explanation," as the newly-minted Jericho Appreciation Society member has seemingly not explained her reason for turning her back on Dark Order. Preston Vance's exit? "That physically hurt," Uno said of Vance's violent exit. The one exit they take no blame for? Colt Cabana.

"That's a grey area," Reynolds said, referring to Cabana's seemingly awkward status in AEW, with Silver also chiming in that Colt's exit from the group was "not our fault." While Reynolds referred to it as "a grey area," the response seems to be confirmation that Colt and Dark Order have parted ways for the time being.

Cabana was caught in the middle of a tricky situation, with former friend CM Punk tearing into his fellow Chicagoan during the infamous All Out post-show media scrum. Cabana had been moved to Ring of Honor during Punk's tenure at the top of the company, with many assuming the move had to do with keeping Punk and Cabana separate. AEW President Tony Khan has said that Cabana's tenure in ROH has nothing to do with CM Punk. Cabana has appeared on ROH PPVs and challenged former-ROH World Champion Chris Jericho on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" but has not been involved in Dark Order's business for some time.

"Maybe the group's a little small," Uno said.

"Maybe we dust off those recruitment shirts," Reynolds agreed. Silver said he threw his out to make room for "Christmas clothes."