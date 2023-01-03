Doudrop Clarifies Her Recent Absence From WWE TV

Doudrop has not wrestled on WWE programming since September 2022 — with her most recent match coming almost four months ago. When a fan pointed out on Twitter that Doudrop had not appeared in quite a long time, Doudrop quoted the tweet and stated: "I was very sick, but I am healing." Wrestling Observer Radio mentioned this morning that Doudrop was having Visa issues, like many of the other former talents from "NXT UK" are reportedly experiencing. However, Doudrop also denied that report in a follow-up tweet.

Doudrop recently posted an update assuring worried fans that she was not dead, as her extended absence left many concerned. She has only wrestled seven matches since Triple H took over as WWE's Chief Content Officer, and it remains to be seen what her future holds. Doudrop's most recent bout saw her and former tag team partner Nikki Cross defeat Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on "WWE NXT". The duo had a match for the "NXT' Women's Tag Team Championship just two days prior to that — losing to reigning champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Since moving to the main roster, Doudrop has yet to find championship success, minus her two reigns with the now-defunct 24/7 Championship. Despite not holding gold, she has received shots at the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Doudrop also made it to the finals of WWE's first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament, before losing to Zelina Vega at Crown Jewel 2021.