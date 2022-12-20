Doudrop Provides Status Update After Weeks Away From WWE TV

Doudrop has not been heavily featured on WWE programming following the retirement of Vince McMahon. Since Triple H became Chief Content Officer in July, Doudrop has only wrestled seven times, only picking up two wins in those seven matches. Her most recent contest saw her and former tag team partner Nikki ASH, now known as Nikki Cross, defeat Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne — a victory that came on the September 6, 2022, edition of "WWE NXT." This unexplained absence has left many fans concerned, but Doudrop recently posted an update on Twitter with a photo of her flexing and stated: "Not dead, don't worry."

Doudrop has been on WWE's main roster since 2021, as she was brought over from "WWE NXT UK" to be the muscle for Eva Marie, who has since been released from the company. Doudrop's biggest opportunity to date came at the 2022 Royal Rumble, as she took on Becky Lynch in the hopes of winning the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship. However, Doudrop came up short. Her most recent title opportunity came in September as she and Cross took on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships at Worlds Collide. Chance and Carter walked away with the win, retaining their titles in the process.

Cross and Doudrop only stopped by "NXT" for a cup of coffee, as Doudrop's main brand since moving to the main roster has been "Raw." Her most recent "Raw" match came on September 5, when she and Cross were defeated by Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez.