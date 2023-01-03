Kip Sabian Makes Special Request Of Tony Khan

Kip Sabian is starting 2023 with a surplus of confidence, and an upcoming AEW All-Atlantic Championship match. Sabian took to Twitter to detail his wrestling strategy for the new year.

"First we dethrone Clementine at #BOTB5," tweeted Sabian, offering a fruity nickname to Orange Cassidy ahead of his attempt to snag the Freshly Squeezed's All-Atlantic title in the January 6 Battle of the Belts on "AEW Rampage."

"Second we debut in Japan with #DDT," Sabian continued, a reference to his February foray with his wife Penelope Ford to Japan's DDT Pro wrestling promotion.

"Third... the possibilities are endless for the soon to be All Atlantic Ruler," he tweeted. "@TonyKhan can you make sure the confetti's blood red for my winning celebration? As always don't forget to, #EmbraceTheChange."

Sabian's packed schedule could be seen as making up for lost time. After the March 24, 2021, episode of Dynamite, where he teamed with Miro in an unsuccessful match against Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy, Sabian was put out of commission due to an arm injury that required surgery. Sabian returned to AEW on the August 24, 2022 edition of "AEW Dynamite" when he ambushed PAC in an elaborate false identity scheme that lasted for a long time.

Cassidy's defense of his All-Atlantic Title will be his seventh since he defeated PAC on the October 12 edition of "Dynamite." Sabian will be following in the steps of Luchasaurus, Rey Fenix, Katsuyori Shibata, Jake Hager, Q.T. Marshall, and Trent Seven in challenging the "fresh squeezed" champion.