Speculation On How Much Longer Dax Harwood's Podcast Will Continue

FTR's Dax Harwood is the center of quite a bit of attention lately, but it's not so much regarding his impressive slate of in-ring work across 2022 as it is because of the debut of his "FTR with Dax Harwood" podcast. Being a close friend of CM Punk, Harwood's first episode focused heavily on CM Punk's time in AEW, in particular, his desire to have Punk back in AEW following the post-All Out backstage incident; Punk has not been around AEW since. In fact, Harwood's podcast is so on the mind of others in the wrestling industry that Jeff Jarrett chose to talk about it on the latest episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast.

"There are going to be some headlines coming out of that bad boy. There is no doubt in my mind, Jarrett noted. His co-host Conrad Thompson chimed in, stating, "By the time I got around to listening to it, I said to myself, 'Self, could they really be talking about all of this where people can hear?' I can't believe [it]." Indications are that a lot of people backstage in AEW were none too pleased with Harwood's candor on his first episode.

"It's kind of unspoken –- when you talk to Tony Schiavone or Bruce Prichard, we don't talk about current stuff," Thompson explained. "... My phone rang off the hook all of Wednesday, and early in the morning, after the 38 texts about it, I thought, 'I guess I got to go listen to this,'" Thompson continued. "I don't know how much longer he's going to be allowed to do this, but I guess there's another one coming out [Thursday]." Given the tenuous state of things behind-the-scenes in AEW since the All Out kerfuffle, Thompson sees it as only a matter of time before someone speaks to Harwood about the show and the plug gets pulled. "I feel like that FTR podcast is a dead man walking."