Bianca Belair Warns Alexa Bliss She's Coming For Payback

2023 got off to a rough start for Bianca Belair on the first "WWE Raw" of the year. Due to the assault she suffered at the hands of her former ally Alexa Bliss, the "Raw" Women's Champion required three stitches beneath her lower lip. However, in a tweet, Belair was able to update fans on her condition while warning Bliss that she is coming for payback. "I am not okay...But @AlexaBliss_WWE won't be either...Payback is a...3 Stitch Belair," which were accompanied by pictures of her injury.

I am not okay...

But @AlexaBliss_WWE won't be either...

Payback is a...

3 Stitch Belair. pic.twitter.com/vd0ScQfzCr — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) January 3, 2023

The two women had the first official match of the year for "Raw" with Belair defending her "Raw" Women's Title against Bliss. The champion was able to retain with Bliss getting herself disqualified after attacking the referee. This came on the heels of a pair of individuals sporting Uncle Howdy masks appearing at ringside and the familiar moth logo we've seen associated with Bray Wyatt since his return flashing on the Titantron.

Bliss then turned her attention to the "EST of WWE," launching Belair into the ring post followed by a DDT onto the steel ring steps — the cause of Belair's injury. Bliss has once again embraced her dark side, prompted by her history with Wyatt, and it would appear her business with Belair is unfinished. Belair has now made it clear Bliss' actions will not be forgotten, indicating a rematch is on top in the foreseeable future — perhaps on "Raw" in the coming weeks or at the upcoming Royal Rumble, where Bray Wyatt will be in the building.