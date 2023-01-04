Xavier Woods Praises 'Extremely Worthy' WWE NXT Talent

WWE has been featuring main roster talent on "WWE NXT" shows over the past year, sometimes for one-off matches and other times for short feuds, such as the one between Dolph Ziggler and Bron Breakker. The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are the latest main roster stars on "NXT," and after capturing the "NXT" Tag Team Championship at NXT Deadline in December, it appears the iconic tag team is sticking around for a while.

Woods took to social media to explain why they want to be part of the show despite being 11-time tag team champions on the main roster. He tweeted: "The New Day is a team that has walls full of accolades @wwe and otherwise. The fact that we are so set on being @WWENXT champions says a lot about the incredible and extremely worthy talent that is currently here."

On "NXT," New Day has primarily feuded with Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson), the team it defeated for the title, and the former champions are pushing for a title rematch. That's something Prince and Wilson will attain if they are able to defeat three teams in a gauntlet match next week on the "New Years Evil" episode of the black and gold brand.

New Day also has competed against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs on "NXT," while continuing to appear on "WWE SmackDown." Meanwhile, it appears The Schism has set its sights on the "NXT" Tag Team Championship. Kingston defeated the leader of the faction, Joe Gacy, on "NXT" this week.