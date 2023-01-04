Former WWE Creative Thinks Reigns Vs. Rock Is Happening At WrestleMania

WrestleMania 39 is just under four months away, and we're well on the road to it as WWE gears up for the Royal Rumble on January 28. So much remains up in the air though, perhaps most notably who will challenge WWE's Universal Undisputed Champion, Roman Reigns. Speculation remains rife that it may be his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. And while that is nowhere near official at this point, a match between the two dominant future Hall of Famers could pay off for The Bloodline in multiple ways.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes the showdown is more likely to happen than not. "I actually think this isn't a rumor, I actually think they're trying to plan for this," Prinze said on "Wrestling with Freddie." "I think a WrestleMania with The Rock and Roman Reigns could happen, should happen, and the reason why has nothing to do with either of those two men." For Prinze, it's an exciting way to pay off multiple storylines within The Bloodline. More than that, it's a way to firmly get Solo Sikoa over.

"I think ultimately Solo is going to be the one that leaves The Bloodline," he continued, "and I think he may even turn babyface and side with The Rock." Not only would that mean turning his back on the "Tribal Chief," who Sikoa helped retain his championship at Clash at the Castle, but also his older brothers The Usos. Prinze believes this result could get multiple stars over without many of them having to actually compete. He definitely hopes the match is more than a rumor, even if Rock can't quite work like he used to. "He can for sure pick Roman Reigns up and slam the s*** out of him. He can for sure take a few bumps."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wresting with Freddie, with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.