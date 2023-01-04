Backstage Update On Saraya's Mystery Partner For Upcoming AEW Dynamite

While "AEW Dynamite" is set to debut a new look during their first new episode of the year, many eyes are focused on next week's episode, and specifically the identity of Saraya's mystery partner, who is scheduled to face Dr. Britt Baker DMD and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter in Los Angeles. According to a new report, fans might only get a hint of Saraya's mystery partner, if even that.

Fightful Select is reporting that Saraya's partner will not be announced on tonight's "Dynamite" in Seattle, WA, but that there would be a promo from Saraya that would "make it pretty evident" who her mysterious ally will be. The report notes that plans could change, as is always the case in professional wrestling, especially in guarded secrets like this one.

Saraya recently addressed rumors that her partner could be Mercedes Mone, better known as Sasha Banks during her tenure with WWE, saying "everyone always goes straight for Mercedes" in regards to her mystery partner, but that she wasn't "saying 'yes' or 'no' to anybody" and noted the bevy of exciting women's talent that she could team with on January 11.

Mone debuted in New Japan Pro-Wrestling on Wednesday, attacking IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI after her title defense against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, challenging KAIRI to a title match on February 18 in San Jose. The debut has added fuel to the rumors that Mone could be the latest talent to walk through the proverbial "forbidden door" between NJPW and AEW.