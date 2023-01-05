WWE Star Is Excited For Upcoming Mercedes Moné Match

Less than 24 hours after Mercedes Moné [FKA Sasha Banks in WWE] confronted and attacked IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17, NJPW announced a huge title match for its Battle in the Valley event on February 18. It is now official that KAIRI will defend her title against Moné at next month's event in San Jose, California.

Several fans and wrestlers alike expressed enthusiasm over the announcement, with WWE superstar Shotzi among those to hype up the match.

"Cant wait for the banger @MercedesVarnado and @KAIRI_official is about to give," tweeted Shotzi. "San Jose you are spoiled! Get yourself some orange sauce and a burrito at La Vics after the show!"

Through the same Twitter thread, the San Jose native also confirmed reports that she's currently out of action with a hand injury.

Soon after the announcement, Moné cut a brief promo through which she invited fans to order the Battle in the Valley on FITE TV, confirming that the event will include English commentary.

Moné and KAIRI are no strangers to one another, sharing the ring more than half a dozen times during their time together in WWE. Besides a hard-hitting singles match in July 2020, the two women wrestled several times as part of the Golden Role Models vs. KAIRI & Asuka rivalry during WWE's pandemic era. Shortly after her NJPW debut this week, Moné acknowledged her history with KAIRI, declaring that their upcoming bout will go down "as the best match in STARDOM / NJPW women's wrestling history." As part of the presser, Moné would also call out STARDOM stars AZM and Miyu Yamashita as potential opponents.

On the road to Moné vs. KAIRI on February 18, wrestling fans could be treated to The Boss' AEW debut at next week's "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles. As noted earlier, there have been conflicting reports as to the veteran wrestler signing with AEW, even as Moné herself has announced she's preparing to embark on a "world domination tour" following her NJPW/STARDOM debut.