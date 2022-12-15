Backstage News On Whether Shotzi Injury Is Legitimate

Is Shotzi really dealing with an injury? On last week's "WWE Friday Night SmackDown," WWE aired a backstage video of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacking Shotzi in a parking lot, culminating with the two slamming her hand in a car door. This appeared to be a way to put Shotzi on the shelf from a storyline perspective, but a source for PWInsider is stating that Shotzi's hand injury is legitimate. Mike Johnson is reporting that the video was a way to get her off television and recover from injury. Following the video, Shotzi shared an x-ray photo of her hand and indicated that she would be out for six weeks.

Shotzi wrestled Rousey in singles action at Survivor Series and ultimately lost to the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was heavily critical of Rousey's work in the match, putting her current work ethic into question, but praised Shotzi's efforts in the bout. Rousey herself also attested to a spot that made her cringe during the match.

On that same episode of "SmackDown" Rousey and Baszler's attention has been turned to Liv Morgan and the returning Tegan Nox. Nox and Morgan teamed up to face Rousey and Baszler on the episode and it was the former who secured the win after Nox connected with her Shining Wizard to Rousey. Nox is no stranger to injuries either as the former NXT star suffered knee injuries twice while in NXT and WWE. Both moments have hampered Nox's progression in the company, but it's evident WWE has stood behind her in recovery.