Dax Harwood Compares Recent FTR Rivalry To Steamboat Vs. Flair

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, the team known as FTR, engaged in three brutal battles against The Briscoes across all three ROH pay-per-view events this year. The teams traded the ROH World Tag Team Championships twice in three matches against each other, with FTR winning the first two and The Briscoes winning the most recent match at Final Battle. All three matches have received much praise from fans, and many believe FTR deserves to be the 2022 tag team of the year.

While on the "FTR with Dax Harwood" podcast, Harwood revealed what he would like the legacy of the FTR-Briscoes trilogy to be. "I wouldn't mind if it goes down as the greatest in-ring trilogy of all time," Harwood said. "I understand that there is Steamboat and Flair and that's a hard bar to measure up, but I would like for that to be it. I would like for it to go down as the three greatest tag team matches of all time and I know that's a hard bar to beat too."

Ricky Steamboat and Ric Flair had an iconic feud in 1989 that saw the two compete in one televised match and two pay-per-view matches. Like FTR and The Briscoes, Steamboat and Flair traded a title back and forth — with that being the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Flair was defeated by Steamboat in the first two matches, however — just as The Briscoes won the tag titles back in their third and final match — Flair was able to defeat Steamboat in their final PPV match of that year, WrestleWar.

