Backstage News On Whether Mercedes Mone Is Really Going To AEW

Last night's "AEW Dynamite" included a sit-down interview featuring Saraya, Toni Storm, and Hikaru Shida speaking with Renee Paquette. In the interview, Saraya stated that she had the best women's wrestler in the world sitting next to her, and chose Storm as her partner for next week, much to the ire of Shida. For some, this put the question of whether or not Mercedes Moné will debut for the company next week to rest. That includes Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, who spoke on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" podcast about the issue.

"It was very clear on the show tonight, she is not in Los Angeles," Meltzer said. "She's not coming to AEW. I don't think she wants to make that commitment, because if she goes to AEW it's a long commitment." Meltzer's co-host, Bryan Alvarez, made it clear that he hasn't been told anything, but he still believes Moné is a strong possibility for the January 11 show.

"I've heard denials from AEW people in the match," Meltzer continued. "That's why they had to announce somebody this week. Because they knew that it was really screwed, because everybody was thinking it was her, and it wasn't her."

Alvarez is not the only one who isn't completely sold on things being exactly as they seem. Shida's clear frustration at Saraya choosing Storm over her, along with the "Boss" reference from Dr. Britt Baker earlier in the show, has led some to believe Moné is still a possibility, or at the very least shenanigans will take place before next week's match to change things up. Whatever the outcome, there's no doubt plenty of eyes will be on AEW as the company heads to Los Angeles for the second time.