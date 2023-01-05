Sasha Banks Moved To Alumni Section On WWE Website

Wrestle Kingdom 17 saw the seismic debut of Mercedes Moné in NJPW, seemingly shattering any chance of her near-term WWE return. Moné also tweeted a series of thank you's to top WWE officials, signifying the end of her time with the company for the foreseeable future. Solidifying that, WWE has officially moved the former Sasha Banks to the alumni section of their website, making her departure from the promotion seem even more real.

The move from WWE came alongside a well-written post about her career, highlighting Banks' various monumental moments. As one of the most successful female wrestlers in the world, Moné leaves WWE as a six-time Women's Champion, a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion, and a former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion. She also boasts a career filled with show-stealing matches against her fellow Four Horsewomen — Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Becky Lynch. Moné also has many first-ever's on her resume, including being a part of the first women's Hell in a Cell match, and also main-evented night one of WrestleMania 37 against Bianca Belair, which can be viewed as the highlight of her time with WWE.

Unfortunately, Moné didn't leave WWE on the best terms, walking out of a planned "WWE Raw" match with her tag team partner Naomi, and remaining absent from the company since May. Her last match in WWE came teaming with Naomi against Shayna Baszler and Natalya during an episode of "WWE SmackDown." Moné's debut in NJPW, which included introducing herself as "The CEO," came at the expense of former WWE talent KAIRI. Along with Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné has also been heavily rumored to appear in AEW as the partner of Saraya on the January 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite." However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.