Sasha Banks Sends Thanks To WWE And Top Company Officials

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks took to Twitter Tuesday evening and sent out a series of tweets thanking WWE, the company's former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, William Regal, and her fans.

Thank you [WWE Universe]," Banks continued. "Thank you #Krew I love you so much."

Banks closed out her series of tweets with an apparent farewell to her WWE persona.

"Thank you #SashaBanks."

During this past week, there have been reports swirling around that Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) is now a free agent, though nothing has been officially confirmed. Banks is currently in Tokyo, Japan, and is expected to appear at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4 to confront the winner of the IWGP Women's Championship match between KAIRI and Tam Nakano.

It was also noted that WWE Superstar Bayley is going to be in Tokyo to cheer on her friend. A few days ago, Naomi shared on social media that she is also in Japan.

Banks been away from WWE since she and Naomi walked out of the company during the May 16 episode of "Raw." After the walkout, they both were suspended indefinitely.

During Banks' time away from the squared circle, she has been busy with other ventures. She now co-owns the Kanndela CBD brand, made her modeling debut during New York Fashion Week, and "The Boss" last month finished filming her first movie. Banks made her acting debut playing Koska Reeves in the second season of the Disney+ "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian."