WWE Hall Of Famer Reflects On The Great Muta's Career

The Great Muta will be retiring soon, participating in his final match ever later this month as he teams with Sting and new TNT Champion Darby Allin against opponents yet to be named. Muta has had a legendary career in Japan, however, that is not the only country where he made a name for himself. During the second half of the '80s and off and on through the '90s, he competed in the United States. While hosting "ARN," WWE Hall of Famer and WCW legend Arn Anderson reflected on the career of Muta, and how he believes Muta could have been a great babyface in the US.

"He was young, head full of black hair, tanned," Anderson said. "He had a good athletic physique, wasn't a body guy, but he was smooth as silk and a handsome guy. What a babyface he would've made ... with the right company, pushed the right way. Just saying, it's hard to dislike a guy like that ... He's a tremendous talent, nice guy to be around, funny, a professional, and he had a hell of a career."

Muta recently wrestled against WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year, losing to Nakamura after he was nailed with a Bomaye knee strike. Anderson addressed his thoughts on Nakamura receiving a high-profile match outside of WWE against Muta. "Nakamura is a professional big time," Anderson said. "He knows what's needed for a match. I'm sure he was gung-ho and just onboard with everything.

