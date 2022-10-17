The Great Muta Gives Health Update Ahead Of Retirement

For over 38 years, the Great Muta has been one of the more consistent stars in pro wrestling, whether it be in his native Japan, Mexico, Europe, or the United States. That longevity also leads to a lot of bumps and bruises along the way, and as he approaches his retirement next February, Muta is admitting that his long career has taken a toll on his health.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Muta pointed out one move in his arsenal that he believed had contributed to slowing him down, as well as the differences between the Muta character and the man outside the ring, Keiji Muto.

"As I thought, it's the 'Moonsault Press' that did me in," Muta said. "I've been using this move since I was young, and it's a factor in my success, but it's had an effect on my physical condition. I've been thinking about how Great Muta became popular in the US. People have to realize that Keiji Muto and Great Muta are two sides of the same coin. I think my career went well because we were like rivals, Muto and Muta."

Muta also revealed the main positive that has come since he decided to call it a career.

"After announcing my retirement, my mind and body became lighter," Muta said. "If it's NOAH now, I think they'll be my last big stage, the runway leading to it, the best. I'm going to run through that rail with all my strength, 100% full-force. In addition to today's announcement, there will be a few more games. I think it's quite difficult, but I really love this place. I hope that, in the end, I can share this time with many fans across the world."

