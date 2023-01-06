WWE SmackDown Preview (1/6): The Usos Vs. Sheamus And Drew McIntyre For The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will be on the line tonight when "WWE SmackDown" airs live from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The Usos – Jimmy and Jey Uso – will defend the titles against Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. This particular bout was scheduled to occur last month, but McIntyre was forced out of action due to injury, and the match was postponed. "The Scottish Warrior" made a surprise return during last week's episode of "SmackDown," coming to the aid of Sheamus during an attack from The Bloodline. The last time McIntyre and "The Celtic Warrior" teamed up in tag team action, they defeated The Usos in a WarGames advantage match before Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2022.

The new "SmackDown" Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, will be in the house this evening as we discover her next move. "The Queen" returned to the blue brand last week and defeated Ronda Rousey to win the gold for a record-setting seventh time in an impromptu match. The multi-time women's champion had not been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania Backlash last May, which saw "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" take the "SmackDown" Women's Championship from Flair in an "I Quit" match; "The Queen" was written off television with an injured left arm after the bout.

Elsewhere, with the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event fast approaching, 2022 "SmackDown" World Cup winner Ricochet will battle Top Dolla of Hit Row in a men's Royal Rumble qualifying match. As it stands, only Kofi Kingston's name is listed for the men's over-the-top-rope elimination match on January 28. However, that will likely change over the next few weeks, with more names set to be added to the men's and women's bouts ahead of the annual event.