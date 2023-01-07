Charlotte Flair Discusses Her Next Opponents In WWE

Charlotte Flair shocked the WWE Universe on the final "SmackDown" of 2022 when she made her return after seven months away. Not only did she return with a new theme song and new ring gear, but Flair returned to her winning ways when she quickly beat Ronda Rousey to regain the "SmackDown" Women's Championship for a seventh time in her career. Following the shocking turn of events, Flair recently appeared on WWE's "The Bump" to discuss who she would like to step in the ring with next.

"There's a whole new roster on "SmackDown" that I've never faced, so obviously I'm not calling them 'mountains,' but I think they're great opportunities to have rivalries with," Flair said. "But in terms of people maybe no one would have ever thought about, I would say Mickie James is someone I've always wanted to face. Michelle McCool is another person. And I've never had that one-on-one with Lita."

When it comes to the current roster, Flair has taken notice of Liv Morgan and Shotzi during their battles against Rousey. She's also taken notice of the work being put in from "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, who she's had the privilege of competing against a few times since 2020.

Regarding "The EST," Flair said, "I know that schedule and how grueling it is, and she's doing it. She's doing it well, and she's striving. She's turning into what everyone said she was gonna be, the face of the women's division, and I couldn't be more proud of her. From a competitive side, the best for last, baby. Bring it."