Liv Morgan Comments On Her Relationship With Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan may no longer be the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion, but she does hold the distinction of being the only woman on the roster to have defeated Ronda Rousey twice. Unfortunately for Morgan, despite winning the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey and then successfully defending the championship against her at SummerSlam — albeit in controversial fashion — Rousey ultimately got the better of the fan favorite and won back the title at Extreme Rules.

With Morgan and Rousey working closely in recent months, the two developed a rapport. Morgan appeared on "Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder" to discuss her relationship with the "Baddest Woman on the Planet," as well as what her championship win meant to her.

"I'm the only person in the whole entire world to beat her twice," Morgan said. "It was amazing. honestly. Growing up a huge fan of WWE since I was 5 years old, you know the goal is to be women's champion. So to win Money in the Bank and to cash in the same night on Ronda Rousey, it was unreal." Add in the fact that the cash-in was for her first-ever championship, and you've got quite an emotional recipe. However, while Morgan admitted to being emotional in the weeks leading up to Money in the Bank, she surprisingly was unexpressive when she won. "When I finally got it that night, I had no emotion. I couldn't feel a thing," she said.

Morgan never imagined that she would be wrestling Rousey for the title back when she was working at Hooters, where she'd watch Rousey's UFC fights, which usually resulted in quick knockout wins for Rousey.

"Since our title feud, we've steered pretty far away from each other," Morgan said. "But beforehand, I think I was one of her first friends here in WWE. That's why when I won the title, she respected what I did and she was actually happy for me. But yeah now, no I don't like her anymore."