Eric Bischoff Speculates Whether Vince McMahon Will Take Over WWE Creative

Vince McMahon is back in power in WWE, officially reinstating himself onto the company's Board of Directors. McMahon had previously stepped down from all roles within WWE in July, announcing his retirement amidst allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money payments, triggering an internal investigation. As a result, McMahon had to leave behind the creative reins of WWE, which were then taken up by his son-in-law, Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

During a new episode of his "After 83 Weeks" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW Executive Vice President Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of McMahon taking part in WWE's creative process again now that he's back. "What I'm really interested is operationally what's going on there right now?" Bischoff asked "I would imagine Vince now coming back with the expressed sole purpose of finding a buyer and taking over. That's going to occupy 100% of Vince McMahon's time. I don't see Vince getting back into creative."

Since Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE, a number of fans have been praising the changes to WWE's weekly programming, whether it be the treatment of the mid-card titles or a crop of returning stars that may have been overlooked or underused during the previous runs under McMahon's watch. The tweaks in WWE creative were just part of the massive changes the company has made as a whole, as Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan took over as co-CEOs. In re-inserting himself back onto the Board of Directors, McMahon has also declared his intentions on pursuing a potential sale of the company.

Bischoff also had a bit to say about the continuing developments of McMahon and the future of WWE. "This is going to be the most fascinating media story at least in the last 50 years," Bischoff said. "This is going to be off-the-charts interesting."