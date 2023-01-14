10 Times The Royal Rumble Sent WWE Fans Home Angry

Have you ever heard the expression, "if it isn't broken don't fix it"? Somebody should've probably ran that message up the flagpole at WWE, because the 2011 Rumble is a complete mess. This is due to a few reasons, not the least of which being the match having 40 competitors as opposed to the standard 30. While a fun idea on paper, this ultimately proved to be the match's undoing, as those ten slots needed to be filled.

Would WWE use these extra ten slots to load in some hot young rising stars, maybe a few extra nostalgia appearances? The answer to both is a resounding no, as this match was awash with mid-to-lower card enhancement talent. This was an issue later shared by 2012's edition of the match, but it's far more egregious here.

Simply put, aside from a few fun spots and legend appearances, including Booker T and Kevin Nash, this Rumble was an absolute slog to sit through. It was made no better by the match's eventual winner, Alberto Del Rio, going over as well as a fart in church. Bear in mind, this was the visual that the show went off the air with, leaving fans with very little to be happy about. Also, considering that Del Rio went on to lose to Edge at WrestleMania that year anyway, it just makes you wonder why they bothered doing it.