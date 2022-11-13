10 Massive WWE PPV Events That Were Extremely Disappointing

Well, they can't all be winners. WWE has put on hundreds of PPVs in its history and while many have been worth the money, there have definitely been more than a couple that left fans feeling robbed. There's a special sting to seeing a bad PPV as compared to a bad episode of "Raw" or "SmackDown." When you pay money to see a show, be it five bucks or 50, you expect more. You usually look forward to it more as well, counting the days for weeks in advance until the day of the show, with feuds all building to that one night.

Sometimes PPVs disappoint because they're just flat-out bad. Sometimes they disappoint because they fail to live up to all the hype and build-up. One even disappointed because what hatched out of a giant egg wasn't Ric Flair but a man in a turkey costume (Shout out to Survivor Series 1990.) We've combed through WWE's entire history to pick out the absolute worst of the worst, the shows that left fans wishing they could rewind time to get the previous few hours of their lives back. All of these shows are filled with talented wrestlers. Whether they had off nights, or the booking let them down, or the events just seemed cursed from minute one, sometimes shows just don't click. Here are the PPVs that deflated us the most.