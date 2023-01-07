Stephanie McMahon Assures It's Not 'A Scary Time' For WWE Employees

WWE Chairwoman & Co-Ceo Stephanie McMahon assured WWE employees Friday that Vince McMahon returning to the organization as a Board member was not a cause for concern.

As per the transcript of the employee meeting – described as a "rah-rah meeting" by PWInsider – Stephanie specifically told the employees that her father's return was intended to carry out WWE's potential sale, which could bode well for existing WWE talents.

"So again thank you to all of you," Stephanie said to conclude the brief meeting. "This is an exciting time. It shouldn't be a scary time. It's an exciting time for WWE. Our founder is back on the board and is going to help lead this process [of a potential sale]."

Meanwhile, Co-Ceo Nick Khan reassured employees that Vince's return to the Board was not going to disrupt WWE's day-to-day operations, stressing that key people in the company would continue in their respective roles – Stephanie as Chairwoman & Co-Ceo, himself as Co-Ceo, Frank Riddick as CFO, Paul "Triple H" Levesque as Chief Content Officer and Kevin Dunn as EVP of Television & Live Events.

"In terms of the day-to-day of the company, nothing is changing, Khan said. "Steph is in her role, I'm in my role, Frank's [Riddick] in his role, Paul [Levesque] is in his role, Kevin Dunn is in his role."

Riddick, the other top WWE executive who chaired the meeting, suggested the possibility of WWE going private or entering "some sort of cooperation joint venture agreement" as the company prepared to "undertake a review of strategic alternatives with the goal to being to maximize value for all WWE shareholders."

As reported earlier, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is "emerging as a possible bidder" for WWE, should the company decide to sell.

