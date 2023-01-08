Former NXT Tag Team Champions Make Main Roster Debut At Live Event

Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly had not been active in WWE since a pair of tag losses in "WWE NXT" including losing their tag titles to The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Pretty Deadly re-emerged on Saturday at a WWE Live Event in Jackson, MS, making their main roster debut in the process. The former "WWE NXT UK" stalwarts interrupted former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston while Kingston was addressing the crowd, chastising the reigning NXT Tag Champions, as well as the crowd in the Mississippi Coliseum, and challenging them to a match. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson were soundly defeated by the reigning champions in what appears to have been a non-title contest.

Despite Pretty Deadly's aggression towards The New Day, Kingston recently had nothing but nice things to say about the young Brits, saying that he and Woods want the team to "flourish," with Kingston even noting that he wanted to tangle with the tandem sometime in the future.

Pretty Deadly debuted in "WWE NXT" in April, brought over from the recently-shuttered "WWE NXT UK," where they were known as Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker. Their move to NXT-proper coincided with plans to shutter the British developmental program and re-brand as "NXT Europe."

The New Day winning the NXT Tag Team Titles made them grand slam tag team champions in WWE, though they were recently described by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T as "camera hogs" and "bullies" for coming to NXT from their multiple successes on the main roster.