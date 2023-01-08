Saraya Reveals Interesting Connection Between Her And Adele

In November 2022, Saraya revealed the exciting news that she'd been medically cleared to return to in-ring action after nearly four years on the shelf.

Though she didn't receive clearance from AEW's Dr. Michael Sampson, Saraya was advised to get further tests, so she took matters into her own hands, seeking an outside professional on Halloween. Accordingly, "The Glampire" paid a visit to a local California doctor, who had treated numerous athletes, actors, and celebrities, including Grammy award-winning musical artist, Adele — as Saraya revealed to RJ City on "Hey! (EW)."

Though the two have never formally met, Saraya and Adele both hail from across the pond as well. Saraya spawned from Norwich, England, while the "Rolling In The Deep" singer grew up in the Tottenham district of London.

After undergoing a series of x-rays, CT Scans, and an MRI, Dr. Robert Watkins Jr. of Watkins Spine informed Saraya of the results. "Patient is cleared to wrestle with no restrictions," he wrote on her now printed and framed doctor's note. Now after many years of ups and downs, Saraya officially returned to the ring at Full Gear on November 10, defeating former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker. Per the advice of Dr. Robert Watkins Jr., Saraya will gradually build her frequency of competition, starting with an average of one match a month. On the January 11 edition of "Dynamite", the 30-year-old will partner with Toni Storm in a highly-anticipated tag team match against Baker and current AEW Women's Champion, Jamie Hayter

"I'm a medical marvel," Saraya said.